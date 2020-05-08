GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) PT Raised to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of GrubHub from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.28. 3,939,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -71.01 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $73,251.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,848.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $160,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,776.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,680 shares of company stock worth $1,365,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrubHub stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,970 shares during the period. GrubHub makes up approximately 16.6% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned 13.47% of GrubHub worth $960,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

