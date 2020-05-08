Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 9,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.13.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $984.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

