Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

NASDAQ GH opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $12,436,234.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,181 shares in the company, valued at $242,462,399.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 63,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $4,683,956.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,169,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,062,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,383 shares of company stock valued at $32,384,431. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,096,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

