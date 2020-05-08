Guggenheim Lowers National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $35.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Vision in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. National Vision has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.04.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. National Vision’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Vision by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 215,709 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in National Vision by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,632,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 38,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,120 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

