GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 42,672 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,672 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,120,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,556,225. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

