GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 4,351 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 420,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.55. 202,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,887. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

