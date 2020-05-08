GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 810 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.52. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

