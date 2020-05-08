GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $153,556,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $151,979,000 after purchasing an additional 132,684 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $17,121,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 294,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.77. 205,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,207. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

