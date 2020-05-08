GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after buying an additional 737,837 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 728,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,169,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914,889. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $164.42.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.