GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.12. 2,557,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,985. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.