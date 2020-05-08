GWM Advisors LLC Buys 35,595 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

NYSE:MO traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.74. 5,984,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,338,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

