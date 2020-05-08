GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:WTRG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,125. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.