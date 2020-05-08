GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,762,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USMC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

