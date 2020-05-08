GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,901 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EDV traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.77. The company had a trading volume of 172,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,483. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $189.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.84.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

