GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,235 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,733,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $111.24. 1,574,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,807. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average of $108.78. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

