GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWB. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. 13,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,672. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

