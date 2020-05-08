GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,375,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,887,000 after buying an additional 240,055 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

NYSE:C traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. 16,553,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,632,452. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

