GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,486,000 after buying an additional 769,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 450,053 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,424,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 583,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 293,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.64. 1,431,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

