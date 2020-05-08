GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.44.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $17.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.81. The stock had a trading volume of 56,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.88. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

