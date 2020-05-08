GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,254,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,806,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.22. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

