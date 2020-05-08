GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.82.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

