GWM Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. South State Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 262.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.24. 1,564,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,826. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

