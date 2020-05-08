GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,755. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.75.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

