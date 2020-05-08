GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.89. 1,314,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,307,799. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.