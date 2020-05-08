GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.44. 2,724,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

