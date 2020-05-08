GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 406.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,007. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

