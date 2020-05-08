GWM Advisors LLC Invests $2.51 Million in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.35. 282,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,433. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

