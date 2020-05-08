GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.46. 2,380,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average is $135.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

