GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 3,422 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.33. 99,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,709. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.