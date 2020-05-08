GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 5,458 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $233.33. 2,451,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.82 and its 200-day moving average is $222.88. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

