GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,195,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,069,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.99. 4,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.16. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $175.25 and a 12-month high of $261.25.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.