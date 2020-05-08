GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,677 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,950 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.12. 7,144,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,238,386. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

