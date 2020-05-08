GWM Advisors LLC Sells 17,028 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,398. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

