GWM Advisors LLC Sells 24,001 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,001 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of SIZE stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $82.11. 3,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,767. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $101.20.

