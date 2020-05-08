GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,145 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 946.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,756,000 after acquiring an additional 93,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.99. 22,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,418. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average is $150.05.

