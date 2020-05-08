GWM Advisors LLC Sells 5,192 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.61. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

