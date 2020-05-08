GWM Advisors LLC Sells 7,597 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 50,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,858,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,682,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $104.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

