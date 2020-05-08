GWM Advisors LLC Sells 87,531 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,531 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,017,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,920,928. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

