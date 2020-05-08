GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,758 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after buying an additional 74,356 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 235,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 29,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.54. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $117.20.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

