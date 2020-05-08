Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Raised to $25.00

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential downside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Boever bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 640.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

