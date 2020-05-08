Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.66.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Halliburton stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $27.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,248,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 219,309 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

