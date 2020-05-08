Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys 66,210 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 66,210 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Albemarle worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.44.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.74. 2,206,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

