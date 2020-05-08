Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $51,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $475,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,904 shares of company stock valued at $42,630,827. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.01. 1,621,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

