Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $15.49 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.59. 16,346,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,025,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

