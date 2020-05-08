Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,206. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

