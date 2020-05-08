Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $3.87 on Thursday, reaching $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average of $143.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.41.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

