Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $19.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises 1.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Cerner worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Cfra lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

Cerner stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.99. 1,993,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,136. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,087 shares of company stock worth $17,306,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

