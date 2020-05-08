Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $24.51 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,137,000 after acquiring an additional 383,843 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.94. 4,403,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

