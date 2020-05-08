Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $28.67 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,182 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for 1.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $28,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,467,000 after buying an additional 248,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $30,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,839,000 after buying an additional 191,343 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,080,000 after buying an additional 167,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,288,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $115.22. The company had a trading volume of 801,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

