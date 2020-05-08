Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Purchases 53,810 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises 1.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. ValuEngine raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

